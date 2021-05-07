Babar Azam Reveals His Plans for Imam-ul-Haq in Test Cricket

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has hinted at the inclusion of left-hand opening batsman, Imamul Haq, in the Test squad.

While virtually briefing the press, Babar said that Imam’s services can be availed for future series considering his Test record.

He asserted that the Pakistan team will utilize whoever best suits it, but for now, the current backup options [openers] will continue to be a part of the squad.

If the team management thinks Imam should be included in the Test squad, he will be welcomed because of his tremendous record with the red ball.

However, new backup options will be included in the squad based only on their performances, Babar said.

Imam made his Test debut against Ireland in 2018. Since then, the 25-year-old has featured in 11 Test matches for Pakistan, scoring 485 runs at an average of 25.52. He has not played Test cricket since the 2019 Adelaide Test against Australia.