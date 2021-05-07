Sharjeel Khan is Taking Power-Hitting Tips From Mohammad Yousuf

Firebrand opening batsman, Sharjeel Khan, was all praises for Mohammad Yousuf, the batting coach at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC), for helping with his technique.

Sharjeel, who joined the high-performance center on his return from South Africa and Zimbabwe tour, said he is eager to make the most of this opportunity.

“I am learning a lot from Yousuf bhai. He is advising me on my footwork and technique. I will also seek tips regarding power-hitting from him. Younis [Khan] bhai also helped me a lot during my time with the national team on Africa tour,” he added.

The left-handed batsman said he is working day in day out to improve his fitness.

“Trainer Yasir Malik has given me an excellent fitness plan, which I am following under the supervision of Saboor Ahmed,” Sharjeel said.

Commenting on his efforts, Yousuf said Sharjeel has been working hard on his fitness and batting technique. The legendary batsman said he will continue working on him until Eid.

Mohammad Yousuf is also working on the Test opener, Shan Masood’s technique.

“I talked in detail with Shan Masood and we have made a training plan together. We have agreed to correct mistakes and not worry about the past and the future,” he added.

Former Pakistan captain is currently training, Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, and Naseem Shah at the National High-Performance Centre.