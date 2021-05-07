Zong Launches International Direct Dial Mobily Bundles for Saudi Arabia

To double the joys of Eid and enable Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia to connect seamlessly with the loved ones back at home, the country’s top cellular and digital services provider, Zong 4G, has introduced unbeatable IDD (International Direct Dial) offers in collaboration with Saudi’s leading telecom company, Mobily.

The offer includes attractive weekly and monthly international roaming offers for both prepaid and postpaid customers of Zong. The packages are designed with customers’ needs in mind and the complete details of the offer along with the information about subscribing to these packages are shared below:

Saudi Arabia Mobily Bundles Price (PKR)/Validity Resources Subscription Type

Weekly Bundle Rs.100 Mobily 100+Tax (Weekly) 15 Mins *6911# Prepaid

Weekly Bundle Rs.250 Mobily 250+Tax (Weekly) 40 Mins *6911# Prepaid

Monthly Bundle Rs.500 Mobily 500+Tax (Monthly) 90 Mins *6911# Prepaid & Postpaid

Monthly Bundle Rs.1000 Mobily 1000+Tax (Monthly) 200 Mins *6911# Prepaid & Postpaid

Customers can subscribe to the Zong IDD Mobily Bundles for Saudi Arabia through the bundle page, Zong’s online shop, or via Zong helpline at 310 – 051 111 222 111.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the top tourist and business destinations for millions of Pakistanis. Helping them always stay connected with their loved ones in Pakistan as they travel abroad is Zong 4G’s top priority. The needs of our customers are of utmost importance to us and we will continue enhancing our roaming portfolio through more innovative products and services for our customers,” shared Zong’s official spokesperson.

The industry-leading international roaming offers by Zong have kept Pakistanis seamlessly in touch with their friends and families as they embark on international travel. With the backing of the world’s largest telecommunication network, China Mobile, Zong 4G is continuing the momentum to offer international dialing and roaming services to more countries.