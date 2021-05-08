Tabraiz Shamsi Wants to Play in PSL

The South African left-arm spinner, Tabraiz Shamsi, has expressed his desire to partake in the upcoming seasons of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He said that he had a wonderful experience playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and that his performances helped him make a name for himself in the international arena.

Shamsi, the world’s number one T20I bowler, has been consistently performing for the Proteas in the limited-overs, and his recent performances against Pakistan in the T20I (both home and away) were highly impressive. His accurate line and length and spin variations have troubled Pakistani batsmen, especially Captain Babar Azam.

Shamsi believes that many players do not play in franchise leagues around the world just to earn money but to improve their game.

I find that it has helped my game quite a lot playing in the CPL, the IPL, and English County Cricket. People see it as a money thing and say that the players are participating in these tournaments for greed. Personally speaking, of course, you do earn a bit of money but what is most important are the things that you learn from the people who are not really in your circle.

Shamsi is one of the most entertaining players in the world, and his over-the-top celebrations in the CPL and international cricket have garnered attention in the cricketing fraternity.