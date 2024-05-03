T20 World Cup 2024: Check Out All the Stadiums Hosting the Mega Event

The T20 Cricket World Cup is right around the corner with the inaugural match to be held between USA and Canada on 1 June. The mega-event will be played in The United States and the Caribbean Islands as the top 20 T20 sides in the world battle it out over a period of one month to be crowned the champions of the world.
A total of nine venues have been decided where 55 matches of the T20 World Cup will be played. Let’s have a look at all the venues of the T20 World Cup.
Nassau County International Stadium – New York
The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium of New York will host 8 matches in the United States. The spectators in the 34,000-seated stadium will also witness the Blockbuster game between two arch rivals India-Pakistan on 9th June. The new modular stadium was constructed in a short span of time and is definitely one of a kind.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|03 June
|7:30PM
|India vs Ireland
|05 June
|7:00PM
|Canada vs Ireland
|07 June
|7:30PM
|Netherlands vs South Africa
|08 June
|7:30PM
|Pakistan vs India
|09 June
|7:30PM
|Bangladesh vs South Africa
|10 June
|7:30PM
|Pakistan vs Canada
|11 June
|7:30PM
|India vs USA
|12 June
|7:30PM
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown – Barbados
The Kensington Oval in the Bridgetown city of Barbados has a capacity of 28,000 and it will host the highest number of matches (9) out of all the venues in the T20 World Cup this season.
The Caribbean Venue has been used in the past as well during the ICC World Cup 2007 and ICC T20I World Cup 2010.
The venue will host 3 Super 8s matches and the final as well.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Namibia vs Oman
|03 June
|5:30AM
|England vs Scotland
|04 June
|7:30PM
|Australia vs Oman
|06 June
|5:30AM
|Namibia vs Scotland
|07 June
|12:00AM
|Australia vs England
|08 June
|10:00PM
|Super 8s (C1 vs A1)
|20 June
|7:30PM
|Super 8s (A2 vs C2)
|21 June
|5:30AM
|Super 8s (A2 vs B1)
|23 June
|7:30PM
|Final
|29 June
|–
Providence Stadium – Guyana
Providence Stadium is another venue which is located in Guyana, a country of the Caribbean which is in the north of the South American continent and it is Brazil’s neighbouring country.
It has a good capacity for 20,000 spectators and will host 6 matches in the T20I World Cup this year. The venue will host one of the semifinals as well.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|West Indies vs PNG
|02 June
|7:30PM
|Afghanistan vs Uganda
|04 June
|5:30AM
|PNG vs Uganda
|06 June
|4:30AM
|Afghanistan vs New Zealand
|08 June
|4:30AM
|West Indies vs Uganda
|09 June
|5:30AM
|2nd Semi-Final
|27 June
|7:30PM
Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet – St Lucia
The mesmerizing and exotic Island of St. Lucia will host 6 matches in the T20I World Cup this season and the most fitting venue selected from that Island is the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium, named after two-time T20I World Cup-winning captain.
The stadium has a capacity of 15,000 and will host matches of the Super 8 stage in the tournament and Pool matches like West Indies vs Afghanistan.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Australia vs Scotland
|16 June
|5:30AM
|Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
|17 June
|5:30AM
|West Indies vs Afghanistan
|18 June
|5:30AM
|Super 8s (B1 vs C2)
|20 June
|5:30AM
|Super 8s (B1 vs D1)
|21 June
|7:30PM
|Super 8s (B2 vs A1)
|24 June
|7:30PM
Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown – St. Vincent
Kingstown, another Caribbean city located on the Island of St. Vincent, has a brilliant Arnos Vale stadium which will be one of the nine main venues hosting T20 World Cup matches.
The 18,000-seated stadium will host matches like Bangladesh vs Netherlands and South Africa vs Nepal. A total of 5 matches will be held during the tournament at this venue.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|13 June
|7:30PM
|South Africa vs Nepal
|14 June
|4:30AM
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|16 June
|4:30AM
|Super 8s (C1 vs B2)
|22 June
|5:30AM
|Super 8s (C1 vs D2)
|24 June
|5:30AM
Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, North Sound – Antigua & Barbuda
The venue will host 8 matches in the grand tournament this year. It is named after the great West Indies Captain and legendary batter Sir Viv Richards.
Having a capacity of 10,000 spectators the venue will host half of its matches in the Super 8 stage.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Oman vs Scotland
|9 June
|10:00PM
|Australia vs Namibia
|12 June
|5:30AM
|England vs Oman
|14 June
|12:00AM
|England vs Namibia
|15 June
|10:00PM
|Super 8s (A2 vs D1)
|19 June
|7:30PM
|Super 8s (B2 vs D2)
|21 June
|5:30AM
|Super 8s (A1 vs D2)
|22 June
|7:30PM
|Super 8s (C2 vs D1)
|24 June
|5:30AM
Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba – Trinidad
Brian Lara Cricket Stadium will host one of the semifinals in the tournament and in total it has a capacity of 15,000.
It is based in Trinidad & Tobago Island and it’s known for hosting international matches and the Caribbean Premier League.
5 matches will be hosted in the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, named after the Windies icon who scored 400 test runs in a single innings. It will host matches like West Indies vs New Zealand which will attract a large crowd by the hosts.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|13 June
|5:30AM
|Afghanistan vs PNG
|14 June
|5:30AM
|New Zealand vs Uganda
|15 June
|5:30AM
|New Zealand vs PNG
|17 June
|7:30PM
|1st Semi-Final
|27 June
|5:30AM
Grand Prairie Stadium – Dallas
The stadium in Dallas will host a T20 World Cup cricket match for the first time in history. Based in the state of Texas, it has a 15,000 capacity for spectators and 4 matches will be held at this venue during the course of the tournament.
It was opened in 2008, as a Ball Park for Baseball teams in Major League Baseball, however, the stadium was converted to a cricket venue in 2020 with a drop-in pitch.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|USA vs Canada
|02 June
|5:30AM
|Netherlands vs Nepal
|04 June
|8:30PM
|Pakistan vs USA
|06 June
|8:30PM
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|08 June
|5:30AM
Central Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill – Florida
This is probably the biggest cricket venue in the United States of America. It was opened in 2007 and is one of the only two cricket stadiums in North America solely dedicated to the sport.
With a capacity of 40,000 seats, it will host 4 matches during the T20 World Cup tournament with matches like India vs Canada and Pakistan vs Ireland.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Nepal vs Sri Lanka
|12 June
|4:30AM
|USA vs Ireland
|14 June
|7:30PM
|India vs Canada
|15 June
|7:30PM
|Pakistan vs Ireland
|16 June
|7:30PM
