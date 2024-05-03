T20 World Cup 2024: Check Out All the Stadiums Hosting the Mega Event

The T20 Cricket World Cup is right around the corner with the inaugural match to be held between USA and Canada on 1 June. The mega-event will be played in The United States and the Caribbean Islands as the top 20 T20 sides in the world battle it out over a period of one month to be crowned the champions of the world.

A total of nine venues have been decided where 55 matches of the T20 World Cup will be played. Let’s have a look at all the venues of the T20 World Cup.

Nassau County International Stadium – New York

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium of New York will host 8 matches in the United States. The spectators in the 34,000-seated stadium will also witness the Blockbuster game between two arch rivals India-Pakistan on 9th June. The new modular stadium was constructed in a short span of time and is definitely one of a kind.

Match Date Time Sri Lanka vs South Africa 03 June 7:30PM India vs Ireland 05 June 7:00PM Canada vs Ireland 07 June 7:30PM Netherlands vs South Africa 08 June 7:30PM Pakistan vs India 09 June 7:30PM Bangladesh vs South Africa 10 June 7:30PM Pakistan vs Canada 11 June 7:30PM India vs USA 12 June 7:30PM

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown – Barbados

The Kensington Oval in the Bridgetown city of Barbados has a capacity of 28,000 and it will host the highest number of matches (9) out of all the venues in the T20 World Cup this season.

The Caribbean Venue has been used in the past as well during the ICC World Cup 2007 and ICC T20I World Cup 2010.

The venue will host 3 Super 8s matches and the final as well.

Match Date Time Namibia vs Oman 03 June 5:30AM England vs Scotland 04 June 7:30PM Australia vs Oman 06 June 5:30AM Namibia vs Scotland 07 June 12:00AM Australia vs England 08 June 10:00PM Super 8s (C1 vs A1) 20 June 7:30PM Super 8s (A2 vs C2) 21 June 5:30AM Super 8s (A2 vs B1) 23 June 7:30PM Final 29 June –

Providence Stadium – Guyana

Providence Stadium is another venue which is located in Guyana, a country of the Caribbean which is in the north of the South American continent and it is Brazil’s neighbouring country.

It has a good capacity for 20,000 spectators and will host 6 matches in the T20I World Cup this year. The venue will host one of the semifinals as well.

ALSO READ Former Indian Pacer Irfan Pathan Impressed With Pakistan’s Squad

Match Date Time West Indies vs PNG 02 June 7:30PM Afghanistan vs Uganda 04 June 5:30AM PNG vs Uganda 06 June 4:30AM Afghanistan vs New Zealand 08 June 4:30AM West Indies vs Uganda 09 June 5:30AM 2nd Semi-Final 27 June 7:30PM

ALSO READ Defending Champions Qatar Becomes First Team to Qualify for AFC Asian Cup Knockouts

Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet – St Lucia

The mesmerizing and exotic Island of St. Lucia will host 6 matches in the T20I World Cup this season and the most fitting venue selected from that Island is the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium, named after two-time T20I World Cup-winning captain.

The stadium has a capacity of 15,000 and will host matches of the Super 8 stage in the tournament and Pool matches like West Indies vs Afghanistan.

Match Date Time Australia vs Scotland 16 June 5:30AM Netherlands vs Sri Lanka 17 June 5:30AM West Indies vs Afghanistan 18 June 5:30AM Super 8s (B1 vs C2) 20 June 5:30AM Super 8s (B1 vs D1) 21 June 7:30PM Super 8s (B2 vs A1) 24 June 7:30PM

Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown – St. Vincent

Kingstown, another Caribbean city located on the Island of St. Vincent, has a brilliant Arnos Vale stadium which will be one of the nine main venues hosting T20 World Cup matches.

The 18,000-seated stadium will host matches like Bangladesh vs Netherlands and South Africa vs Nepal. A total of 5 matches will be held during the tournament at this venue.

ALSO READ Former Indian Cricket Mohammad Kaif Lauds Pakistan’s Fiery Pace Attack

Match Date Time Bangladesh vs Netherlands 13 June 7:30PM South Africa vs Nepal 14 June 4:30AM Bangladesh vs Nepal 16 June 4:30AM Super 8s (C1 vs B2) 22 June 5:30AM Super 8s (C1 vs D2) 24 June 5:30AM

Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, North Sound – Antigua & Barbuda

The venue will host 8 matches in the grand tournament this year. It is named after the great West Indies Captain and legendary batter Sir Viv Richards.

Having a capacity of 10,000 spectators the venue will host half of its matches in the Super 8 stage.

Match Date Time Oman vs Scotland 9 June 10:00PM Australia vs Namibia 12 June 5:30AM England vs Oman 14 June 12:00AM England vs Namibia 15 June 10:00PM Super 8s (A2 vs D1) 19 June 7:30PM Super 8s (B2 vs D2) 21 June 5:30AM Super 8s (A1 vs D2) 22 June 7:30PM Super 8s (C2 vs D1) 24 June 5:30AM

Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba – Trinidad

Brian Lara Cricket Stadium will host one of the semifinals in the tournament and in total it has a capacity of 15,000.

It is based in Trinidad & Tobago Island and it’s known for hosting international matches and the Caribbean Premier League.

5 matches will be hosted in the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, named after the Windies icon who scored 400 test runs in a single innings. It will host matches like West Indies vs New Zealand which will attract a large crowd by the hosts.

ALSO READ T20 World Cup 2024: All Teams Official Squads and Kits

Match Date Time West Indies vs New Zealand 13 June 5:30AM Afghanistan vs PNG 14 June 5:30AM New Zealand vs Uganda 15 June 5:30AM New Zealand vs PNG 17 June 7:30PM 1st Semi-Final 27 June 5:30AM

Grand Prairie Stadium – Dallas

The stadium in Dallas will host a T20 World Cup cricket match for the first time in history. Based in the state of Texas, it has a 15,000 capacity for spectators and 4 matches will be held at this venue during the course of the tournament.

It was opened in 2008, as a Ball Park for Baseball teams in Major League Baseball, however, the stadium was converted to a cricket venue in 2020 with a drop-in pitch.

Match Date Time USA vs Canada 02 June 5:30AM Netherlands vs Nepal 04 June 8:30PM Pakistan vs USA 06 June 8:30PM Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 08 June 5:30AM

Central Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill – Florida

This is probably the biggest cricket venue in the United States of America. It was opened in 2007 and is one of the only two cricket stadiums in North America solely dedicated to the sport.

With a capacity of 40,000 seats, it will host 4 matches during the T20 World Cup tournament with matches like India vs Canada and Pakistan vs Ireland.

Match Date Time Nepal vs Sri Lanka 12 June 4:30AM USA vs Ireland 14 June 7:30PM India vs Canada 15 June 7:30PM Pakistan vs Ireland 16 June 7:30PM

Check out everything related to T20 World Cup 2024 here!