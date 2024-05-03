KPRA Launches Crackdown Against Famous Restaurants Over Tax-Evasion

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has initiated a crackdown on non-compliant taxpayers in Peshawar as part of its efforts to strengthen tax compliance and combat evasion.

A team from the KPRA, led by Assistant Collectors Khalid Mansoor, Roohullah Khan, and Shahnawaz Khan, along with inspectors, carried out targeted raids on two prominent restaurants located along University Road. During the raids, the team seized the financial records of the restaurants.

According to an official, the raids were conducted on Habibi Restaurant and Dampukh Khorak as part of their enforcement drive against tax non-compliance. He added that despite multiple notices, the restaurants in question didn’t respond, leading to the confiscation of their records as per KPRA regulations.

KPRA Director General Fouzia Iqbal warned that disregarding tax obligations could lead to severe penalties, including record confiscation, bank account attachment, and business closure.

Moreover, she appealed to all registered taxpayers with outstanding dues or involved in improper tax practices to settle their liabilities to avoid further enforcement measures.