Realme Narzo 30 Launches Next Week With Helio G95 and Triple Cameras

The Realme Narzo lineup introduced the 30A and 30 Pro 5G earlier this year but left out a base model. This will change soon as the company is finally set to unveil the base model soon, the Realme Narzo 30, on May 18.

ALSO READ

Realme Laptop is Coming Soon: Leak

The Realme Narzo 30 will launch in Malaysia next week and Realme Malaysia has also confirmed a few specifications for the device.

Realme has previously confirmed that the Narzo 30 will feature the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, which is more or less equal to the Snapdragon 732G. It will come with a large 5,000 mAh battery and 30W fast charging that will charge the device up to 50% in only 25 minutes.

The company has also confirmed a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a punch-hole display, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Other than that, we have also seen official renders which confirm the design. The Realme Narzo 30 will come in two colors, black and blue, and a vertical triple camera setup on a strip, giving the rear panel a two-tone design.

Realme has not officially unveiled the device yet, but a YouTuber has already shared an unboxing video, claiming to have received a retail unit from Realme Malaysia. The video talks about detailed specifications and gives a good look at the device. Check it out below.