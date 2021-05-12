MediaTek Dimensity 900 Will Outperform Snapdragon 768G: Leak

MediaTek already has a number of 5G-ready chips available for smartphones but the Taiwanese hardware maker is about to expand its lineup even more. The company unveiled the Dimensity 1200 and 1100 SoCs for high-end smartphones, but now it’s time for mid-range chips.

This upcoming mid-range chip is reportedly called the Dimensity 900 and it is meant to be a successor to the Dimensity 820. According to a new rumor, the Dimensity 900 will outperform the Snapdragon 768G SoC on the Antutu benchmark scoring about 480,000, compared to 440,000.

The Dimensity 820 manages to score around 440,000 on Antutu, so we are looking at a roughly 10% improvement in performance over the previous generation.

As for Qualcomm, the American chipmaker’s recently unveiled Snapdragon 780G chip leaves the new MediaTek chip in the dust with a score of 540,000 on Antutu. Similar to the upcoming Dimensity 900 SoC, the Snapdragon 780G is also a 5G enabled chip.

We can expect to see the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC in mid-range Android phones later this year, though a precise launch date is not clear yet. As always, the chip will feature on phones from Chinese brands first, such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, etc.

We will update this space as soon as there is an official announcement.