Pakistan Team’s Beautiful Gesture At Harare Wins Hearts [Video]

Pakistan cricket team thanked the hospitality and the services of the hotel staff for taking good care of them by distributing team kits and prizes.

A video was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter, which showed players and the coaching staff thanking the Harare hotel staff for taking care of their food, rooms and other services during the ongoing month of Ramazan.

The tweet read, “Well deserved appreciation for the hardworking hotel staff and team liaison officer in Zimbabwe. Thank you for looking after our team.”

Well deserved appreciation for the hardworking hotel staff and team liaison officer in Zimbabwe. Thank you for looking after our team 👏👏👏 #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/TCwNem4ma0 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 11, 2021

Team manager Mansoor Rana addressed everyone on the occasion, lauding all services and faculty involved for the duration of their stay. He said, “I would like to thank the entire hotel staff on behalf of our team for taking care of us, especially during the ongoing month of Ramadan by serving us with Sehri and Iftari.”

Please note that Pakistan beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in the T20 internationals and 2-0 in Test matches over the course of the series.