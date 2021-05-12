Samsung and Lenovo Will Not Attend MWC 2021 In-Person

GSM Association’s 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC 2021) is set to be held in Barcelona, Spain from 28th June to 1st July this year.

However, as the number of COVID-19 cases around the world is on the rise again, tech companies have started to withdraw from the event. It’s like history repeating itself. Last year, on account of their employees’ health, many companies withdrew from the event, eventually leading to its cancellation.

This year, the first companies to go virtual and withdraw from in-person presence are Samsung and Lenovo. In a statement released to the public, Samsung stated that the health and safety of its employees, partners, and customers is the topmost priority of the company. The company will focus on showcasing its product virtually during MWC 2021. It hopes to leverage the MWC platform to introduce its array of cutting-edge and innovative products to the global audience virtually.

Similarly, Lenovo has announced that it will not be attending the tech show in person. The company also indicated that it had informed the GSM Association about its plans.

Along with Samsung and Lenovo, Google, Ericsson, Sony, and Nokia, have also ruled out a physical presence in the Barcelona conference.

The event is being held despite stringent restrictions in Spain which was heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Reportedly, GSMA got some waivers from Spanish authorities for some exemptions for participants of MWC 2021. The event is expected to host 50,000 people.

