Spotify Introduces a Major Update for Sharing Music

In a recent blog post, the famous music streaming platform, Spotify, announced that it is making sharing music even more convenient. The company believes that over the past year, social sharing has been more important than ever in bringing people together. Listeners have flocked to Spotify’s sharing features such as Group Sessions and Collaborative Playlists.

Hence, to make things even easier, Spotify is adding a new option in the Share button which will allow listeners to share at the current playtime, and receivers will get a link that will send them straight to the point.

In addition to this, the platform is also revamping the Canvas feature. For those who don’t know, the Canvas feature turns static song pages into video-art showcases. According to Spotify, this brings a whole new listening experience when the device is not tucked away in a pocket or on a desk.

Initially, Spotify only allowed users to share these visualizations on Instagram stories. Now, Snapchat is also being added to the mix. On top of this, there will be previews within the Spotify app, allowing you to see how your shared track looks like before they head to the actual app.

Lastly, the sharing menu on Spotify is also being changed. It will have a clearer layout, a way to preview what you’re sharing, and an improved destination list.

The update is currently being rolled out and will reach the masses in a few days.