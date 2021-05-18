Here’s Your First Look at Poco M3 Pro 5G

Xiaomi’s offshoot Poco is all set to launch the much-anticipated Poco M3 Pro 5G tomorrow. Just ahead of its launch, the company has uploaded teaser images revealing the design of the upcoming handset.

Unlike the vanilla Poco M3, which has an elongated camera bump extending across the device, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will come with a smaller rectangular camera aisle. The camera bump stands out from the rest of the phone due to textural difference. In addition to this, there is a large “POCO” logo under the bump. Surprisingly, the company has also snuck in a smaller “designed by Poco” tag underneath.

As far as the imaging sensors are concerned, the main camera has a 48 MP sensor, just like on the vanilla model. However, there is no information about the other two modules yet. The vanilla M3 comes with two throwaway 2 MP modules. Apart from this, there appears to be some additional imaging hardware, but we are not sure what it is.

A laser autofocus system, perhaps?

According to previous leaks and rumors, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will measure 8.92 mm thick and will weigh 190g. It is built around a 90 Hz 6.5-inch 1080p+ display and is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone is most likely a rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G.

