Czech Company to Invest Over $1 Million in Pakistan

Icewarp, a software company from the Czech Republic, announced its plans to launch its full-fledged operation in Pakistan, including a handsome investment of $1 million to establish a data center.

Established in 1998, the software company is operating in more than 100 countries with its specialized and highly cost-effective services such as hosted email, TeamChat, ChatGPT integration, online conferences, etc.

On the occasion, Global Chief Sales Officer Icewarp Jan Urbik said, “Pakistan is a highly potential country with digital transformation taking place from public sector entities to private businesses. We at Icewarp will support Pakistan in its mission to adopt digitalization through affordable solutions.”

“Our company will set up a data center in Pakistan in compliance with local regulations to keep the data and privacy of the citizens within the borders. Besides, Icewarp will offer solutions that are 60% more cost-effective than the other software companies, along with enhanced applications and cybersecurity features which will attract a number of industries, financial institutions, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and startups to use our services,” he added.

Saad Shah, CEO Hexalyze, said, “The cost-effective corporate email solutions will enable hundreds of companies in Pakistan to adopt this tech-based solution in their businesses for the first time. On the other hand, corporate customers could not only save their money from the expenses of enterprise services, but these companies will also save precious foreign exchange for the country by paying less to the service provider.”

“Icewarp, in collaboration with Hexalyze, is setting up its regional office in Pakistan. The Czech-based software company will expand its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with separate data centers in these countries while the Pakistani office will serve as a backup support station for marketing and sales,” the CEO of the Pakistani IT company added.

Based in the UAE, KSA, Australia, and Pakistan with global alliance partners, Pakistan’s IT company Hexalyze has been providing the integration of tech solutions for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as well as Large Enterprises since 2014.