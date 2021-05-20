Kia EV6 Launches in 2022

The Electric Vehicle (EV) arena is progressing full steam ahead with multiple new products being introduced on a regular basis, and Kia is positioning itself to introduce the ‘EV6’ next year.

Yesterday, the Korean automaker revealed the specs and features of the EV6 that is to be introduced in the United States in early-to-mid 2022. The EV6 will offer several powertrain options that range from 167 to 576 hp.

The base trim level will feature a single electric motor and a 58 kWh battery pack that will send all its power to the rear wheels, while the extended-range version will have a similar powertrain but a larger battery of 77 kWh. The latter offers a range of up to 300 miles (482 km) on a single charge.

The more powerful versions will feature a dual-electric motor setup and the 77 kWh battery pack. The base version with a dual-electric motor variety of the EV6 will make 313 hp, and the top-tier GT trim level will make 576 hp besides being capable of going from standstill to 100 km/h in around 3.6 seconds.

The vehicle can be charged at DC fast-charging stations at the rate of up to 350 kW. With this capability, Kia claims that the EV6 can add up to 70 miles of range within five minutes, while the battery pack can go from 10 to 80 percent of charge in 18 minutes.

The price of the EV6 will reportedly start at $45,000 and will go up to $55,000 for the top-of-the-line GT variant. At this price point, it is likely to be a fierce rival of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.