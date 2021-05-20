Kickstart Your Career This Summer through foodpanda’s Summer Pandaship Program 2021

Internships are a great way for students to prepare themselves for the work-life that lies ahead. Through internship programs, they explore a career path, gain valuable work experience, develop and refine career skills, receive financial compensation, improve confidence, and get a platform to transition into a job.

But it’s not just the interns that these programs benefit; employers also get to take advantage of the fresh ways of doing things that these young minds may bring with them. Plus, they get a chance to spot and hire potential human resources that would be right for any current or future positions at the company.

Offering the perfect solution to spend your summers in a productive and engaging way, foodpanda Pakistan is introducing its first official Summer Internship opportunity called ‘Summer Pandaship Program’.

What is Summer Pandaship Program?

foodpanda’s Summer Pandaship Program is an excellent opportunity for students to utilize their summer break in a way that can pave their path towards a strong career in their chosen field. By participating in the summer program, internees will get to work within a team-oriented workplace to support the wider office and grow with the business.

foodpanda’s Summer Pandaship Program is a one-of-its-kind opportunity for ambitious and driven individuals who have a keen interest in learning from an energetic team at a fast-growing food delivery company.

The hands-on advice and feedback from a skilled team of managers and colleagues will help students attain key insights that will mold their future careers in a better way. Not only will students earn a chance to participate in ripe projects to gain hands-on experience in their field of interest, it is also a spectacular chance to earn a one-way ticket to land a full-time role at the company.

Who may be eligible for the Pandaship Program?

Students in their 3rd or 4th year of pursuing a degree in Bachelors or Masters are eligible to apply for this Program. The program spans 6-8 weeks and offers team-building, skills development, tailored training as well as a graduation ceremony to the Internees.

Candidates with a strong grip on their communication and interpersonal skills and hunger that drives them to make an impact in a fast-paced environment are preferred by the team. Experience with Microsoft Office and Google equivalents earns the candidates a bonus point.

What are the key benefits of the Pandaship Program?

The Summer Pandaship Program 2021 is a great way for ambitious and driven students to learn in an international and dynamic environment through exposure to real-time business projects.

The students will also earn a chance to a full-time employment opportunity while making some extra bucks through the summer, as the Internship offers a stipend of market parity value.

What are the areas you will be working on?

The Pandaship program offers internships in various business functions including:

Operations

Delivery & Logistics

Marketing

People & Organization

Commercials

Home Chefs

Pandamarts

How can you apply for the program?

Students can apply following these three easy steps to get a chance to work at Pakistan’s biggest e-commerce and food delivery company:

Visit https://lnkd.in/g7PVTdn and register via LinkedIn to play the game Shortlisted candidates will be invited for Panel Interviews Selected candidates will be contacted with the official offer!

Work with the food delivery leaders!

With over 20,000 restaurant partners across the country, and millions of food deliveries every month, foodpanda is Pakistan’s biggest e-commerce and food delivery company. Headquartered in Singapore and part of Delivery Hero, foodpanda is dedicated to bringing consumers a wide range of food, groceries, and more, quickly and conveniently.

Powered by technology and operational excellence, foodpanda is spearheading the growth of quick-commerce (q-commerce) across the country with its network of retail partners, as well as Pandamart cloud stores to provide more on-demand options beyond the millions of food delivery options.

The platform also provides self-employment income opportunities to thousands of home chefs and delivery riders to earn a successful living as and when they choose to. Through the Pandaship internship program, you’ll get an opportunity to work with the leaders and the greatest minds in the food delivery industry.

Apply today!

The application period for this Summer Pandaship Program is 17th May 2021 to 6th June 2021, and is only valid for Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Through the program, foodpanda is offering opportunities in a variety of business functions and would like to invite you to join its team! Paint your future with foodpanda. Apply today!