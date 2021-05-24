Govt Imposes Curfew Across Sindh Limiting Public Movement

In a bid to mitigate the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Sindh, the provincial government announced on Monday (today) that the movement of citizens after 8 PM will be restricted from 25 May onwards.

Sindh’s Chief Minister (CM), Syed Murad Ali Shah, presided over a meeting of the coronavirus provincial task force in which it was decided that only individuals with a valid reason (going out to a hospital or important work) will be allowed to go out after 8 PM.

The restriction will be applied across the province but with a special focus on Karachi & Hyderabad – Sindh’s two cities with the highest number of COVID-19 reported cases.

Meanwhile, the CM’s spokesperson, Abdul Rashid Chana, revealed that the CM has instructed the provincial Inspector-General of the Police to limit the unnecessary movement of vehicles.

Additionally, it has been decided to turn the lights of the parks across the city off after sunset.

“If people cooperate, the COVID-19 cases will reduce after two weeks, and we can move towards lesser restrictions,” Chana added, quoting CM Murad.

Here are the new timings for businesses and grocery stores:

Business/Stores Timings Business Hours 5 AM to 6 PM Bakeries and milk shops Open until 12 midnight Departmental stores and superstores Open until 6 PM

Businesses will remain closed on Fridays and Sundays.

The CM warned that he might make a surprise visit to different areas and would take action if the COVID-19 protocols are being violated.

“If we fully comply with the two-week ban, it will be easier,” he reaffirmed.