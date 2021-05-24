Hyundai Tucson Recalled in Pakistan Due to Fire Hazard

There’s been a rise in the number of vehicle fire incidents across Pakistan, and the names that come up in such news more often than others, are Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson. Hyundai Nishat has identified the problem, issuing a recall of the Tucson SUV to fix the problem.

Last week, the automaker released the following message, reportedly addressing the Tucson SUV owners

The company informed the owners of a faulty Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) module that could possibly short-circuit, sending the vehicle ablaze as a result. Hyundai Nishat has advised the customers to take the vehicles to the nearest 3S dealership, where the experts will sort out the issue by installing an enhanced protective kit and upgrading the Electronic Control Unit (ECU) to comply with the upgraded ABS module.

It bears mentioning that over the past year, Hyundai has issued close to a million recalls across several countries due to several malfunctions that could’ve resulted in a fire.

Most recently, the automaker recalled over 277,000 vehicles that had the 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engines over a possible fire hazard. Reportedly, the engine had poorly heat-treated piston oil rings, which could cause oil to leak onto hot exhaust components, resulting in a fire in the engine bay.

Bear in mind that the Kia Sportage – despite being a different vehicle from a different company – features almost entirely the same set of mechanical parts and engine components as the Tucson.

Furthermore, the Sportage has also reportedly been on fire a number of times, with the most recent incident occurring just a few weeks ago. Yet the Lucky Motor Company has remained silent on the development.

Customer services and quality assurance measures are an important part of an automaker establishing its place in a particular market. Hyundai Nishat seems to recognize that fact and has taken the necessary step to garner more confidence from the public.