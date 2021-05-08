Hyundai Recalls 2019-20 Elantra Due to a Fire Hazard

In a recent report shared by Car and Driver, Hyundai has recalled over 277,000 vehicles in the United States as a result of a fire hazard. The vehicles recalled include 2013–2015 Santa Fe Sport crossover, 2019–2020 Hyundai Elantra, 2019–2021 Kona, and 2019–2021 Veloster models.

Interestingly, the Elantra recalled is of the same generation that was recently launched in Pakistan. As per the reports, its 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine has poorly heat-treated piston oil rings, which cause oil to leak onto hot exhaust components, which could cause a fire in the engine bay.

It has not been mentioned if it is the exact same engine that is also featured in the Pakistani version of the Elantra, but evidently, it is a problem that has been a cause of great distress to the owners of the said car, in the United States.

The report adds that the owners of the vehicles shall be called upon by the company in June, and dealerships shall be equipped by the automaker to respond aptly to the problem at hand, as some engines might need replacing altogether.

The 6th generation Hyundai Elantra made its debut in Pakistan a few weeks ago. The car was received with a lukewarm reaction owing to the fact that it can only be had in a single variant which has a rather hefty price tag of Rs. 4.05 million.

Plus, the fact that the rest of the world just received the 7th generation Hyundai Elantra and we received the older generation has raised the ire of many auto-enthusiasts, which has tainted the image of the car.

However, since it’s just been a few weeks since the launch of the Elantra, it is too early to pass a sweeping verdict. In time, it can perhaps gain a healthy market share for itself by being a unique option in a market full of Toyota Corollas and Honda Civics.