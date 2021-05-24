Saeed Ajmal Slams Mohammad Amir Over Retirement Controversy

Former off-spinner, Saeed Ajmal, believes that the fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, has no right to demand the axing of Pakistan’s current team management, including the Head Coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, and the Bowling Coach, Waqar Younis.

Ajmal said that Amir should focus on getting himself back into his prime form rather than making such atrocious demands.

Ajmal said that he is not fully aware of the problems between Amir and Misbah, but Amir should refrain from asking for their sacking publicly.

“From what he is saying, it looks like he was dealt unfairly. But I don’t know what happened between him and team management behind the scenes. He is saying that he will only play for Pakistan after Misbah and Waqar leave their post as Head Coach and Bowling Coach,” Ajmal said.

“It is not right for a player to ask for the removal of a coach. Amir should focus on his performance and cement his place before making such demands,” he added.

The Islamabad United assistant coach said that Amir should stick to his words, and if he has decided to retire from international cricket, then he should not come back under any circumstances. Ajmal believes that Amir is regretting his decision as he took it emotionally and in haste and believes that the left-arm seamer is trying to make a comeback into the international arena.