Supernet Announces Multi-Million Long-Term Program for Supply of Telecom Equipment

Telecard Limited’s subsidiary, Supernet Ltd., has issued a joint press release with Avara Technologies Pty Ltd. announcing the award of a long-term program from a major Pakistan-based customer for the supply of telecommunication equipment, warranty, and support services, and training.

Earlier this year, Supernet and Avara completed Phase-1 of the program, despite supply chain and logistics challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The customer has now formally launched Phase-2 with Supernet. The combined revenue of the business awarded to Supernet exceeds Rs. 400 million, and Supernet expects a regular flow of additional orders over multiple years. The program is expected to remain active into the next decade.

This program is awarded in conjunction with Supernet’s Australian partner, Avara Technologies Pty Ltd.

The program includes the establishment of a repair facility in Pakistan and the transfer of knowledge through an expansive training program, enabling in-country engineers and technicians to rectify faults throughout the equipment’s lifecycle.

Challenged by the obsolescence of their existing equipment and the backward compatibility of any new equipment that would be acquired, Supernet’s customers struggled with costs and effective delivery of services.

By teaming up, Supernet and Avara have been successful in delivering the nonpareil solution to address their challenge. Avara’s DynaFlex product family is a flexible, fully-featured, access multiplexer with powerful cross-connect and protection capabilities.

With the ability to handle a wide range of interfaces like POTS, SCADA, Ethernet, Serial Data, and Tele-Protection, the DynaFlex platform is an ideal choice for transporting mission-critical TDM services over PDH, SDH, Ethernet, or MPLS-TP packet-based interfaces. DynaFlex offers a broad range of hot-pluggable channel cards to complement a range of physical interfaces in a modular manner.

Elated by the success of their first venture together, Supernet and Avara have reaffirmed their long-term commitment to the Pakistan market by expanding their efforts to introduce Avara’s products and Supernet’s services to other entities in the country.

Additionally, Supernet and Avara are exploring the growth of their partnership for the broader Middle East and Central Asia region.

Ali Akhtar, Head of BU Telecoms and Defense Supernet, said, “Supernet, with our trained and experienced manpower, extensive presence in Pakistan, and rich history of providing technology services, have added to our technical and service delivery strength through our partnership with Avara. We are once again enabling our customers to take advantage of the best-in-class solutions.”

He added, “In a challenging business environment, made even more difficult by the global pandemic, our solutions, services, and timely support, has enabled our customers to drive down their costs and stay ahead of the obsolescence curve. And we are as always proud of and grateful for the trust that our customers place in us.”

Lasha Aponso, CEO of Avara Technologies, added, “Avara Technologies is thrilled to have worked with Supernet on this particular project in addressing obsolescence. As is always our process, working with our valued partners to better understand customer needs, has achieved an outstanding result by updating customer’s current technology, reducing costs, and providing a solution that is environmentally sustainable.”

Aponso said, “Even with the challenges brought on by COVID, our partnerships have enabled us to ensure continuity in our development activities, production as well as delivering training effectively meeting challenging expectations. Avara looks forward to working with Supernet in the future on even more exciting and innovative projects.”