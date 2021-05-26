ECC Approves Launch of Second Phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved the launch of the second phase of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program, as the second phase entails increasing the number of the regular Ehsaas Kafalat beneficiaries to eight million by June 2021 through the ongoing National Socio-economic Registry Survey (NSER).

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, virtually chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet today at the Cabinet Division.

All the beneficiaries of the program will be provided a six-monthly tranche (January-June 2021) of Rs. 12,000 per beneficiary under Ehsaas Kafalat.

Four million additional beneficiaries will be identified through the ongoing NSER survey using a higher eligibility threshold while remaining below the poverty line.

These additional beneficiaries will also be provided one-time emergency cash assistance of Rs. 12,000 per beneficiary to compensate for the unemployment caused by COVID-19.

The disbursement process will be initiated within this financial year. The financial impact of providing assistance to these beneficiaries will be Rs. 48 billion.

A summary was moved by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for the payment of the balance amount of the Net Hydel Profits to the Pakistan Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) through the Power Division/CPPA-G.

The ECC has decided to form a committee with members from the Power Division, the WAPDA, and the Finance Division to discuss the matter in detail and suggest a mechanism for the payment of the Net Hydel Projects in a timely manner without pressuring the national exchequer.

The ECC has also approved the issuance of 12 different notifications for the implementation of the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) Act, 2021.

The implementation of the PSW Act, 2021 will significantly reduce the paperwork for importers and exporters and will help boost trade and economic activity by providing connectivity between different government organizations and with other regional and global windows.

The following Technical Supplementary Grants were approved by the ECC:

Rs. 700 million for the Aviation Division to meet the Employee Related Expenditure (ERE) of the Airport Security Force.

Rs. 288.893 million for the Cabinet Division for the Repairs and Purchase of six Aviation Squadron.

Rs. 3.906 billion for the Defence Division for meeting the shortfall of funds to meet various operational expenses at the Pakistan Navy Headquarters.

Rs. 124.727 million for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to meet the expenses of its various allied departments.

Rs. 819.406 million for the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication for the development expenditure of the Special Communication Organization.

Rs. 400 million for the Ministry of Interior to raise a Special Security Wing at the Kartarpur Corridor.

Rs. 42.897 million to the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives for Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) for the payment of pensions.

Rs. 806.585 million for the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for clearing the pension liabilities of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC).

The meeting was attended by the Minister for National Food Security and Research, the Minister for EAD, the Minister for Maritime Affairs, the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Energy, the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Austerity and Institutional Reforms, and the Chairman Board of Investment, as well as the Secretaries of different Ministries and Divisions.