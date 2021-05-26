PM to Launch Health Insurance Scheme in 7 Districts of Punjab

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is launching a health insurance scheme for the residents of seven districts of the Punjab today (Wednesday).

The provincial Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, took to Twitter to reveal that the health card scheme will be available in seven districts of the Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions, under which 100 percent of the families of these divisions will be provided health cards worth 720,000 rupees per family.

الحمدللہ کل سے ڈیرہ غازی خان اور ساہیوال ڈویژن کے 7 اضلاع کی 100 فیصد آبادی کو

7 لاکھ 20 ہزار روپے تک کی مفت ہیلتھ انشورنس حاصل ہو جائے گی اور اس سال کےآخر تک پنجاب کے ہر شہری کے پاس یہ سہولت ہو گی۔ وزیراعظم عمران خان کل لیہ سے اس انقلابی سہولت کی فراہمی کا باقاعدہ آغاز کریں گے! — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) May 25, 2021

The premier will visit Layyah today to launch the Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card and to introduce the project of switching Basic Health Units in Punjab to solar energy.

He will also perform the groundbreaking of a 200-bed mother and child hospital and will address the public on the occasion.

Last month, the PM had said that the health card facility will be expanded to the remote areas of Punjab to ensure the provision of health coverage for all the citizens.