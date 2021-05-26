Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition Has Faster Charging and a Snapdragon Chip

Realme has launched a new version of the Q3 Pro in China that swaps out the Dimensity SoC and brings out faster charging to the table. It is called the Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition and it also offers new color options.

Other than that, the Carnival Edition is identical to the original.

You get the same 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. There is a 16MP punch-hole camera on the top left corner for selfies. The newly added color options include the Black Forest and Sky Castle and the latter has a gradient finish.

The Dimensity 1100 5G has been swapped out for a Snapdragon 768G and this comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 4,500 mAh battery capacity is the same as before, but fast charging support has been upgraded to 50W.

The main camera setup includes a 64MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP macro camera.

Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition costs $281 but is only available in China right now.

