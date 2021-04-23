Realme Launches Affordable Q3 Series With Impressive Features

After launching the affordable Realme 8 5G, the company has now launched another series of affordable 5G compatible smartphones in China. These mid-range smartphones come with impressive specifications and a reasonable price tag that starts from $155.

The series consists of a Dimensity 1100 powered Realme Q3 Pro, vanilla Realme Q3 that comes with Snapdragon 750G, and Realme Q3i with Dimensity 700 at the helm.

Design and Display

The maxed-out model of the series, Realme Q3 Pro, comes with a Samsung Galaxy S20-like design. It has a similar rectangular camera bump and is built around a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, and full coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The fingerprint sensor is mounted under the display.

The Realme Q3 and Q3i, on the other hand, feature a design similar to Realme 8 5G, which broke covers yesterday. The handsets come with a 6.5-inch LCD panel featuring 1080p resolution, 600 nits peak brightness, and 96% coverage of the NTSC color gamut. The fingerprint reader on this one is on the side, built into the power button.

The main difference between the displays of both handsets is the refresh rate. The Q3 comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate while Q3i is locked at 90 Hz. The touch sampling rate of both handsets is 180 Hz.

Internals and Storage

Internally, the Realme Q3 Pro is based on the 6 nm Dimensity 1100 chipset topped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is also equipped with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res Audio.

The Realme Q3 and Q3i are powered by the Snapdragon 750G (8 nm) chipset and the Dimensity 700 chipset (7 nm) respectively. The vanilla model offers 6 GB or 8 GB RAM options along with 128 GB storage while the Realme Q3i is available in two storage variants 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB.

The Q3 and Q3i handsets also support storage expansion via dedicated memory cards.

Cameras

The Pro model boasts a triple camera rear camera setup with a 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP macro cam. The camera on the front has a 16 MP sensor. The system is capable of recording 4K videos at 60 fps.

The Realme Q3 gets a similar setup but swaps the 64 MP sensor for a 48 MP sensor. Meanwhile, the Realme Q3i comes with a 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear camera configuration. Both phones feature a 16 MP single sensor shooter on the front.

Battery and Pricing

The Realme Q3 Pro packs a 4500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It will be available next week for sale in China and will cost $245 for the base variant.

The Realme Q3 and Q3i are fueled by the same 5000 mAh cell but the latter comes with 18W charging instead of 30. They will be available for sale on 29th April costing $200 and $155 respectively.

Specifications