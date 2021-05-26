Multan, also known as the ‘City of Saints’ is among those districts that play a great role in the development of Pakistan. The city holds great potential for religious tourism and has great significance from the perspective of archaeology. Therefore, it is under the continuous influx of archaeologists and religious tourists who come to visit the places in Multan .

Against this backdrop, Graana.com through this blog brings ‘Top 5 Locations to Buy a Commercial plot in Multan’.

DHA, Phase 1

The first area where a commercial plot in Multan can be purchased is the Phase-1 of Defence Housing Authority (DHA). DHA Phase-1, Multan is situated adjacent to Bosan Road which is one of the major avenues of Multan city. Phase-1 is equipped with all the basic utilities and infrastructure that are prerequisites for starting a successful business.

A 4 Marla commercial plot can be purchased within the price range of Rs 1.75 Crore-Rs 1.95 Crore.

An 8 Marla commercial plot can be brought between Rs3.50 Crore – Rs 3.80 Crores.

Citi Housing, Phase 1

The next area in line is Citi Housing Phase 1. The project of Citi Housing is also approved by MDA and is situated on Bosan Road. The housing society is situated near to DHA, Multan, and is equipped with all the basic infrastructure and facilities. Some of the prominent features of Citi Housing Phase 1 include security services, gated community, fire brigade, and electricity backup.

A 4 Marla commercial plot in Citi Housing Phase 1 can be bought within the price bracket of Rs 1.85 Crore – Rs 2.0 Crore.

An 8 Marla commercial plot can be purchased within the price range of Rs. 3.50 Crore – Rs. 4.0 Crore.

Citi Housing, Phase 2

Phase-2 of the Citi Housing scheme is another convenient area for potential buyers who are in search of buying a commercial plot in Multan. The phase-2 is situated on Shujabad Road which also leads to Multan Road. The prominent features of phase-II are similar to Citi Housing Phase-1 which includes digital and manual security, uninterrupted electricity, and modern infrastructure.

A 4 Marla commercial plot in Citi Housing, Phase 2 can be bought between the price range of Rs 1.90 Crore – Rs. 2.25 Crore.

An 8Marla commercial plot in the same area can be bought between the price limit of Rs 3.85 Crore – Rs 4.30 Crore.

Fatima Jinnah Town

The next area in the table is Fatima Jinnah Town, Multan. The town is composed of 6 phases and ranges from Blocks A-J. Fatima Jinnah Town is nearby Vehari Road which increases its accessibility. Owing to the easy access to public transport, Fatima Jinnah Town can be accessed from anywhere in the city.

A 2 Marla commercial plot in Fatima Jinnah Town can be purchased for between Rs. 90 Lac – Rs. 98 Lac.

MPS Road

Areas adjacent to Multan Public School (MPS) Road can provide investors with commercial spaces for setting up business in Multan. MPS road runs parallel to Multan by-pass, numerous housing societies are also situated along MPS road which can prove beneficial in attracting consumers for new businesses.

A 10 Marla commercial plot can be purchased within the price limit of Rs. 1.20 Crore – Rs. 1.30 Crore.

A 20 Marla commercial plot on MPS Road can be purchased within the price range of Rs. 2.40 Crore – Rs. 3.0 Crore.

