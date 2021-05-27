Refrain From Hajj Bookings Until Official Announcement: Ministry of Religious Affairs

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has not yet announced the Hajj quota 2021 for any country.

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, people should avoid booking for Hajj until the final announcement is made by the ministry regarding the holy pilgrimage.

The spokesperson further revealed that the Hajj 2021 will be announced by the Ministry of Religious Affairs after receiving the Hajj quota from Saudi Arabia.

He warned the public not to do bookings for Hajj before the final announcement from the ministry adding that booking for Hajj by any person or company prior to the official announcement will be considered illegal, and disciplinary action will be taken if any such act is reported.

The spokesperson added that some fraudulent elements could cause financial loss to the public by swindling under the guise of Hajj bookings, and the public needs to be aware of these swindlers.