Sarfaraz Wants Faf Du Plessis to Play as He Did in the IPL

Quetta Gladiators captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, is hopeful that South African batsman, Faf Du Plessis, will carry his magnificent form and perform for the team in the upcoming remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

ALSO READ

Zainab Abbas Reveals PSL 6 Commentary Panel

Du Plessis was initially picked up by Quetta Gladiators as the replacement for a few matches for the outgoing West Indian opener, Chris Gayle, but he was confirmed as a regular player for the franchise in the updated squad list.

Sarfaraz said that Du Plessis has been a terrific performer in the international arena and the franchise leagues all across the world over the past decade, and his presence in the dressing room will be influential for the youngsters in the team.

“Faf Du Plessis is a world-class player. His overall performances throughout the world have been incredible. With the way his performances and form has been going on in the IPL, I am hopeful that he will bring the same form for us and deliver winning performances for the team,” Sarfaraz said.

ALSO READ

PSL Likely to Get Delayed Yet Again

Du Plessis recently took part in the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) and played for the Chennai Super Kings. Du Plessis scored 320 runs at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of 145.45 in the 7 matches he played and was the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament before its postponement.

Du Plessis has played three matches for Quetta in the current PSL season, scoring only 71 runs at an average of 23.66. Quetta will be hoping that he performs much better in the second half of the season and lift them from the bottom spot to qualify for the play-offs.