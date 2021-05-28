Babar Azam & Others Wish Misbah-ul-Haq on His Birthday

Posted 10 mins ago by Saad Nasir

Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, took to Twitter to wish head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq on his 47th birthday. Babar said that it is an honor to work with the former captain of the national team and praised his work towards the development of the game in the country.

Babar tweeted, ” Happy Birthday to coach. Thoroughly respected, widely knowledgeable, and a great ambassador of our loving game. An honor to be working with you. Have a good one!”

Babar made his international debut under the captaincy of Misbah-ul-Haq in 2015. He has since gone on to become one of the finest batsmen in world cricket and was appointed as Pakistan’s all-format captain last year, under the management of Misbah-ul-Haq.

The 47-year old received birthday wishes from other star cricketers, including the former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, and Wahab Riaz. Pakistan cricket’s official Twitter account also wished the head coach on his birthday.

Former off-spinner, Saeed Ajmal, also wished his ‘brother’ happy birthday’ and appreciated the support he received from Misbah during his playing days. He labeled Misbah as the most successful captain in Pakistan’s Test history.

The left-arm pacer, Rumman Raees, expressed his disappointment on not being able to play Test cricket under the leadership of Misbah-ul-Haq, although he had the pleasure of winning the first PSL title under his captaincy. He added that Misbah is one of the finest cricket captains in Test cricket history.

Former wicket-keeper batsman, Rashid Latif, also wished Misbah on his birthday. He tweeted “You (Misbah) became the captain of the team in a dire state, you led from the front and became an exceptional captain because you always kept your country first.”

