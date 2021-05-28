Babar Azam & Others Wish Misbah-ul-Haq on His Birthday

Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, took to Twitter to wish head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq on his 47th birthday. Babar said that it is an honor to work with the former captain of the national team and praised his work towards the development of the game in the country.

Babar tweeted, ” Happy Birthday to coach. Thoroughly respected, widely knowledgeable, and a great ambassador of our loving game. An honor to be working with you. Have a good one!”

Happy Birthday to coach @captainmisbahpk. Thoroughly respected, widely knowledgeable and a great ambassador of our loving game. An honour to be working with you. Have a good one! pic.twitter.com/I2LCwkVXlC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) May 28, 2021

Babar made his international debut under the captaincy of Misbah-ul-Haq in 2015. He has since gone on to become one of the finest batsmen in world cricket and was appointed as Pakistan’s all-format captain last year, under the management of Misbah-ul-Haq.

The 47-year old received birthday wishes from other star cricketers, including the former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, and Wahab Riaz. Pakistan cricket’s official Twitter account also wished the head coach on his birthday.

سالگرہ مبارک مصباح الحق 🎂 pic.twitter.com/WbOAGjrSu6 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 28, 2021

Happy birthday Misbah bhai @captainmisbahpk … — Sharjeel khan (@SharjeelLeo14) May 28, 2021

Happy birthday Misbah bhai have a great one.. https://t.co/1iZWW3JrKQ — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) May 28, 2021

A very happy birthday 🥳 @captainmisbahpk Bhai May you have many more and blessed ones.. Ameen https://t.co/YAsbAX4HVs — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) May 28, 2021

Happy birthday coach @captainmisbahpk! Enjoy your day and Stay blessed 🎂 — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) May 28, 2021

Happy Birthday, captain cool! 🎂

Have a wonderful day @captainmisbahpk Bhai pic.twitter.com/sjrvXTLEeY — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) May 28, 2021

Former off-spinner, Saeed Ajmal, also wished his ‘brother’ happy birthday’ and appreciated the support he received from Misbah during his playing days. He labeled Misbah as the most successful captain in Pakistan’s Test history.

Happy birthday to the person who’s more like a brother to me. From lifting each other to being the greatest strength. So grateful that I had your support throughout my career. May you get what you desire @captainmisbahpk , The Most Sucessfull Test Captain Of Pakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/IgJSQzylQC — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) May 28, 2021

Salgirah Mubarak @captainmisbahpk 🎂

May Allah bless you with more blessings and happiness. — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) May 28, 2021

The left-arm pacer, Rumman Raees, expressed his disappointment on not being able to play Test cricket under the leadership of Misbah-ul-Haq, although he had the pleasure of winning the first PSL title under his captaincy. He added that Misbah is one of the finest cricket captains in Test cricket history.

I was lucky enough to play and win a PSL title under your leadership, but I confess that one of the biggest regrets of my life is not being able to play under your leadership in red ball Cricket, surely one of the best minds of the format & game! Happy Birthday @captainmisbahpk🎂 pic.twitter.com/3pwJPabyCq — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) May 28, 2021

Former wicket-keeper batsman, Rashid Latif, also wished Misbah on his birthday. He tweeted “You (Misbah) became the captain of the team in a dire state, you led from the front and became an exceptional captain because you always kept your country first.”