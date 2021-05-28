Finance Minister Confuses Beverage Industry Representatives Over Tax Relief

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, chaired a meeting, through video link, with the delegation of the representatives of the Beverage Industry of Pakistan.

The delegation briefly presented to the Finance Minister the progress made by the Beverage Industry of Pakistan during the last eight to nine years.

They also discussed the role of the beverage industry in revenue and employment generation and the change in local and global business scenarios after the onset of COVID-19.

The delegation also submitted their proposals for the upcoming budget.

The Finance Minister said that although he is supportive of adopting all measures that can boost industrial development, generate employment and help in the expansion of businesses.

However, any decision regarding the taxation/relief provided to any industry, which has direct linkages with the general well-being and health of the public, will be taken after a careful analysis of all the facts and arguments.