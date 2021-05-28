Here’s How Xiaomi Torture Tests the Redmi Note 10 Pro [Video]

Recently, Xiaomi’s offshoot, Redmi, launched the 5G variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Now, only two days after the launch, the company’s product head, Wang Thomas, has now shared a new video on Weibo showcasing the device being put through a series of torture tests.

In the video, the device is being put through a long sequence of torture tests, yet it managed to remain unharmed. At first, the phone went through a drop test on a hard surface. Then it was placed in a centrifuge machine and spun along with some nails and coins. The device remained unharmed.

One of the tests was also performed on the display of the phone showcasing the bend resistance and durability of the Note 10 Pro’s aluminosilicate glass. It also underwent a scratch test.

In the next test, the phone was shot with walnuts, rocks, and a couple of other things. Every time the display remained unscratched and the object being shot broke into pieces.

For those who don’t know, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G comes with Gorilla Glass Victus Protection. That is what makes the smartphone so durable.

This is not the first time Xiaomi has uploaded torture test videos on its phone. It wasn’t long ago when Redmi Note 7 was sent into space to test its durability.