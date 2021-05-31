Pakistan Reports New Cases of Indian Coronavirus Variant

Four more cases of the deadly Indian variant of the coronavirus (B.1.617.2) have been reported in Sindh, which has taken the national tally of such cases to five, as stated by the Sindh Secretary, Kazim Jatoi.

“Three of them had come from Iraq, while another arrived from Muscat”, Jatoi revealed.

For the time being, all of them have been quarantined, and their family members have also been tested for the virus.

Prior to this report, the National Institute of Health (NIH) had previously confirmed Pakistan’s first case of the Indian triple-mutant variant on 30 May. As per the details, the variant was detected in a 39-year-old asymptomatic Pakistani citizen returning from a Gulf country.

The government traced his family and any related contacts as protocol, but none of them tested positive for the coronavirus.

For the time being, the government has advised strict adherence to the state-recommended COVID-19 protocols as the third wave of the pandemic continues to subside.