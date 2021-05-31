Kohli Believes A Former Pakistani Would Have Caused Him A Lot of Trouble

Indian captain, Virat Kohli, believes that the former Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram, would have been a handful to play against, and the legendary pacer would have caused him trouble.

Kohli, widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen of this generation, recently took to Instagram to hold a question and answer session. Kohli was asked by a fan which bowler from the past would have troubled him, to which Kohli replied, ‘Wasim Akram.’

The legendary left-arm pacer is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the history of the game. He played for Pakistan in 104 Tests and 356 ODIs in a career spanning 19 years. He is the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in both formats, having taken 414 wickets in Test matches and 502 wickets in ODIs.

Akram is currently in quarantine in UAE as the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 draws close. He is the bowling coach and president of the defending champions, Karachi Kings, and he will be preparing his team to lift their second successive PSL title.

Kohli, on the other hand, is currently completing his mandatory quarantine period in Mumbai to fly out to England to face New Zealand in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final, followed by a five-match Test series against England. Kohli will be hoping to lead India to a victory in the inaugural WTC.