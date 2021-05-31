Vaccine Registration for People Above 18 Starts on June 3

The federal government has decided to start vaccine registration for people of more than 18 years of age from Thursday, June 3, across the country.

The decision was made during the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) meeting today, Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, said. Taking to Twitter, Umar said:

“In today’s NCOC meeting it was decided to start scheduling vaccination of registered 18 plus from Thursday, the 3rd of June. With this step, the vaccination of all eligible age groups would be carried out. Please register as soon as possible.”

On May 26, the government had announced to open registration for citizens aged 19 years and above from May 27.

Asad Umar, who also spearheads the government’s response against the COVID-19, said that the NCOC has decided to open up registration for the entire national population, which is approved by health experts for vaccination.

Pakistan has sped up the vaccination process in the country after successfully producing the single-dose CanSino Bio vaccine at the National Institute of Health (NIH) vaccination plant.

On Sunday, the country vaccinated record 0.3 million people during the 24 hours, taking the total number of inoculated people to 1.51 million or 0.7 percent of the total population.