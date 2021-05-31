Kia Teases the All-New Next Generation Sportage SUV

Lately, the world’s leading auto-manufacturers are browsing new venues for innovation, particularly for their high-end commercial production lineups. For starters, automakers such as Kia are making day-time running light signatures something of a common feature in their cars.

It’s an emerging trend for sure, but stylistically, it’s a pretty good one. And now, Kia is throwing its hat in the Sportage ring again with an improved version of the two-row Sportage SUV.

ALSO READ

BAIC Starts Online Pre-Booking for Its Super-Affordable Cars

Kia teased the car on its social media pages this morning. While it provided almost zero information about the new machine’s specifications, we can take a few educated guesses as to what’s expected.

After the launch of the new brand and the Kia EV6, we will reveal another significant milestone for the brand. The all-new Sportage. Full design unveil on 8 June.#Kia #MovementThatInspires #KiaSportage pic.twitter.com/xJ2mAsCDwF — Kia Worldwide (@Kia_Worldwide) May 31, 2021

Prior renderings and teaser images have neatly shown us how the front of the new car is highlighted by a sleek grille caressed with C-shaped daytime running light signatures on the sides. The rear end sports herculean shoulders above the arches, which converge into the taillights featuring a full-scale LED maneuvering.

The automaker has also teased how the interior would look, with a dashboard sporting a curved display, both for digital features and a standard infotainment system. Rumors suggest it’s the same setup as the one used on Hyundai’s Tucson, but we’ll know for sure on 8th June 2021.

In a statement, Kia explained that,

Taking inspiration from an ethos we created where nature meets technology, the all-new Sportage challenges the norm with an adventurous and contemporary exterior and a carefully conceived, beautifully detailed interior. With the new Sportage, we didn’t simply want to take one step forward, but rather move to a completely different level within the SUV class

Besides the design, a little loose gossip about the new Sportage reveals that the car will adorn configurable suspension with capable dampers. Added to that, the car might feature a semi-autonomous driving system, which would enable acceleration, brake and steer for short periods of time before it becomes necessary for the driver to take over.

ALSO READ

Electricity Users to Get a Huge Relief in June

While most design teasers and company statements have almost painted a complete picture for car enthusiasts, chances are we’ll get to see another big load of tech-inspired features.