ICC Takes A Big U-Turn on Future World Cups and Champions Trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has confirmed the schedule of ICC events from 2024-2031 with both the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be expanded and a Men’s Champions Trophy to be re-introduced.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will become a 14 team, 54 match event in 2027 and 2031, whilst the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be expanded to a 20 team, 55 match event in 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030. An eight-team Champions Trophy will be hosted in 2025 and 2029. ICC World Test Championship Finals will be hosted in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup format will have two groups of seven, with the top three in each group progressing to a Super Six stage, followed by semi-finals and final. This is the same format that was used in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2003.

The format of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will consist of four groups of five, with the top two from each group going through to a Super Eights stage, followed by the knockout stages of semi-finals and a final.

The Champions Trophy will follow previous editions with two groups of four, semi-finals and final. Pakistan will be defending the title in the next Champions Trophy having won the 2017 edition.

The ICC Women’s event schedule has already been confirmed with the expansion of both the Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup forming part of the ICC’s long-term commitment to growing the women’s game.

Year Men’s Women’s 2024 T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2025 Champions Trophy World Test Championship Final Cricket World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2027 Cricket World Cup World Test Championship Final T20 Champions Trophy 2028 T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2029 Champions Trophy World Test Championship Final Cricket World Cup 2030 T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2031 Cricket World Cup World Test Championship Final T20 Champions Trophy

The ICC Board has requested management focus its planning efforts for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on the event being staged in the UAE with the possibility of including another venue in the Middle East. A final decision on the host country will be taken later this month. The Board also confirmed that the BCCI will remain the hosts of the event regardless of where the event is played.