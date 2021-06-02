Internet Services Restored in Khyber District and Areas of Balochistan

In pursuance of the Government’s vision of providing internet services across the country, after reviewing the security situation by concerned departments, instructions have been issued to telecom operators for restoration of internet services in Khyber District of KPK and various areas of certain districts of Balochistan.

These include Turbat city, Kech, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk & Kalat along the highways i.e. RCDH, N-30, N-85 and Awaran-Bela Road.

Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) will also be directed to upgrade their existing infrastructure from 2G sites to 3G/ 4G where feasible, and consider network expansion so that better voice and data services can be extended to residents of these areas.

The restoration of data services will help residents to fulfill their educational, health, commerce, and communication needs. Restoration of internet services in other areas will be implemented in a phased manner, subject to review of the security situation.