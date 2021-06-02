JBS Becomes Pakistan’s first VMware Principal Partner in Datacenter Virtualization

JBS (Jaffer Business Systems) has become the first VMware Principal Partner in Pakistan in datacenter virtualization.

“Pakistan’s booming digital economy offers a perfect opportunity for businesses to modernize their infrastructure and harness frontier technologies to drive greater innovation, agility, scalability, and superior digital experiences to their customers,” said Mr. Nitin Ahuja – Director of Sales, NASCENT, VMware Inc.

“We would like to congratulate JBS for being selected as a VMware Principal partner. We are excited to partner with JBS and deeply value their commitment to further enabling Pakistan’s digital economy.”

“Attaining Principal Level Partnership is an evidence to our expertise and continued growth in advanced technologies. We are now in a better position to help customers identify and implement solutions that best meet their requirements for today and future.” Says Veqar ul Islam- Chief Executive, JBS.

On the occasion, Zain Zaidi- Channel Sales Manager, Pakistan & Afghanistan, NASCENT Markets, VMware Inc. said “JBS has demonstrated phenomenal business skills and expertise to help us grow VMware business in Pakistan. They went through complete transformation for making VMware key part of their business portfolio.”

“Their team and leadership have shown great resilience and strength in these trying times of global pandemic. I see our relationship with JBS will help us achieve greater milestones in the future,” he added.

Syed Adil Wadood – Country Head Sales, JBS, said, “Jaffer Business Systems is a highly reputable information technology company in Pakistan because we solve business challenges with the best available information technology solutions. Our distinction as a VMware Principal Partner in Pakistan will take us a long way forward in this direction.”

The VMware-JBS partnership will help customers identify and implement VMware solutions, as evidenced by the achievement of Master Services Competencies in Data Center Virtualization. The status of Principal Partner is the highest partnership level in the global VMware partner network.