16 Pakistani Universities Named in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2021

In an encouraging development, 16 Pakistani universities have made it to the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2021.

According to details, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list. QAU is followed by Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and COMSATS University Islamabad.

Here is the complete list of Pakistan’s institutions on THE Asia University Rankings 2021.

Sr. No. University Ranking 1. Quaid-i-Azam University =100 2. Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 124 3. COMSATS University Islamabad 171 4. University of Peshawar 201–250 5. University of Agriculture, Faisalabad 251-300 6. Government College University Faisalabad 251-300 7. Lahore University of Management Sciences 251-300 8. National University of Sciences and Technology 251-300 9. University of the Punjab 301-350 10. Bahauddin Zakariya University 401+ 11. University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore 401+ 12. Government College University Lahore 401+ 13. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur 401+ 14. PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 401+ 15. University of Sargodha 401+ 16. University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore 401+

The Asia University Rankings use the same 13 performance indicators as the World University Rankings, but they are focused to highlight the top Asian institutions.

The 2021 rankings include 551 universities from 30 countries that have been ranked on the basis of teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

China has occupied the top two spots while Japan remains the most-represented country on the Asia University Rankings for the second consecutive year.

With 3 universities, Hong Kong is the most-represented territory in the top 10 of Asia University Rankings 2021.

