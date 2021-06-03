16 Pakistani Universities Named in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2021

In an encouraging development, 16 Pakistani universities have made it to the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2021.
According to details, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list. QAU is followed by Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and COMSATS University Islamabad.
ALSO READ
Punjab University Announces Its Reopening Schedule
Here is the complete list of Pakistan’s institutions on THE Asia University Rankings 2021.
|Sr. No.
|University
|Ranking
|1.
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|=100
|2.
|Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
|124
|3.
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|171
|4.
|University of Peshawar
|201–250
|5.
|University of Agriculture, Faisalabad
|251-300
|6.
|Government College University Faisalabad
|251-300
|7.
|Lahore University of Management Sciences
|251-300
|8.
|National University of Sciences and Technology
|251-300
|9.
|University of the Punjab
|301-350
|10.
|Bahauddin Zakariya University
|401+
|11.
|University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore
|401+
|12.
|Government College University Lahore
|401+
|13.
|The Islamia University of Bahawalpur
|401+
|14.
|PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
|401+
|15.
|University of Sargodha
|401+
|16.
|University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore
|401+
The Asia University Rankings use the same 13 performance indicators as the World University Rankings, but they are focused to highlight the top Asian institutions.
The 2021 rankings include 551 universities from 30 countries that have been ranked on the basis of teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.
China has occupied the top two spots while Japan remains the most-represented country on the Asia University Rankings for the second consecutive year.
With 3 universities, Hong Kong is the most-represented territory in the top 10 of Asia University Rankings 2021.
ALSO READ
Govt Announces Date for Reopening of Universities Across Pakistan
Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 universities on THE Asia University Rankings 2021.
|Sr. No.
|University
|Country
|Ranking
|1.
|Tsinghua University
|China
|1
|2.
|Peking University
|China
|2
|3.
|National University of Singapore
|Singapore
|3
|4.
|University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|4
|5.
|Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
|Singapore
|5
|6.
|The University of Tokyo
|Japan
|6
|7.
|Chinese University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|7
|8.
|The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
|Hong Kong
|8
|9.
|Seoul National University
|South Korea
|9
|10.
|Kyoto University
|Japan
|10