Jumpstart Your Career by Signing Up at the Jazz Summer Internship Program 2021

Summer break coupled with lockdown restrictions all over the country provides the best chance to adopt a routine that is beneficial for both mental and physical health.

Whether it’s enrolling yourself in a designing course, adopting a new hobby, or starting an internship at the top companies in the city, the next three months are the ones to make the most out of.

Done and dusted with their final exams of the semester, this is a ripe time for students from all over the universities to start looking for opportunities that can help boost their careers.

Gratefully, Pakistan’s top telecom services provider Jazz is offering its summer internship program this year. This program presents the perfect opportunity for students to earn valuable work experience, extend their skills by learning from the best, and also earn a chance to get permanent job offers.

As this is a paid internship program, students from all over the country are eligible to apply for this program. The Summer Internship will start in the mid of June 2021 and is a full-time project-based paid internship that extends for 6 weeks.

You can click here to get your application process started.

Candidates who fulfill the following requirements will be eligible for application:

Candidates must be in their second last year of study in both Graduate and Undergraduate programs. For ACCA, the student must be a Finalist.

Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, and Excel)

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Self-directed and able to work without supervision

Energetic and eager to tackle new projects and ideas

Strong attention to detail

As one of the leading employers in the country, Jazz aims to prepare today’s youth for the corporate world through structured programs meant to mentor and bring out the best of capabilities in each individual.

If you are someone who has the spark to be part of something transformational, you can team up with Jazz through their summer internship program and empower millions with the best technological tools of today’s digitalized world.