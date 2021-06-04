Affordable Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and LTE Officially Launched

Samsung has launched its latest 5G enabled handset dubbed the Galaxy A22 5G and it is safe to say that the handset is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones available on the market. The new Samsung smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch display, 5000 mAh battery, triple sensor rear camera setup, and Dimensity 700 SoC.

Alongside the A22 5G, the company has also launched a non-5G variant of the smartphone. However, in terms of specifications, both handsets differ greatly.

Design and Display

The smartphones come with a typical A-series aesthetic. Both have a matte finish. The 5G model comes with a triple sensor camera setup while the 4G model sports a quad-sensor imaging system.

The 5G model is built around a 6.6-inch LCD panel with 1080p+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, its sibling comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 720p+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Internals and Storage

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC topped with 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB expandable onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy A22 LTE is powered by the older Helio G80 chipset and offers similar options for onboard storage but RAM selection is limited to 4GB and 6GB. Moreover, the latter does not offer storage expansion either.

The software front is handled by One UI Core 3.1 on top of Android 11.

Cameras

The 5G variant comes with a triple sensor camera setup with a 48 MP main sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle module, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The 8 MP selfie cam sits in a V-shaped notch on the front.

The LTE version boasts a quad-sensor camera with a 48 MP sensor with OIS in the main module, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP macro cam, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 13 MP single-sensor shooter.

Battery and Pricing

Both phones have 5,000mAh batteries and both support 15W fast charging

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will be available in select regions starting in July at a €230 price tag for the base variant. The Pricing details for the LTE model are still under wraps.

Specifications