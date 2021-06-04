MoU Inked between FBR, Govt of Punjab, and HEC for Promoting Tax Culture

A special signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Higher Education Department, Government of the Punjab, and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was held on Friday at the Higher Education Department, Civil Secretariat, in Lahore.

The MoU was signed by the provincial Secretary, Higher Education Department, Government of the Punjab, Nadeem Mahbub, and the Chief FATE, FBR, Tehmina Aamer.

The MoU is aimed at promoting a tax culture and tax awareness among all the educational institutions under the Higher Education Department, Government of the Punjab. It will serve to foster a positive taxation culture and awareness among students and teachers through different sets of activities, skills, and experiential learning to make them responsible citizens.

The training sessions will inculcate among students the importance of paying taxes, and how to identify tax evasion and report it to the concerned tax authorities.

The FBR will educate and train students and teachers using the taxation syllabus, training sessions, and seminars.

According to the signed MoU, the Higher Education Department and the Government of the Punjab will provide access to the FBR for the conduction of training and awareness activities in as many provincial government educational institutions as possible.

This MoU will be applicable for three years.

The FBR has decided to launch countrywide awareness sessions through seminars and training sessions to promote a tax culture that will help to increase the number of taxpayers and revenue for the country.

The Ceremony was observed by the Punjab’s Minister for Higher Education, Raja Yasir Hamayun Sarfraz, and the Member of the FATE and the Spokesperson for the FBR, Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi.