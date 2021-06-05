‘Babar Ki Kahani’ Gains Traction on Twitter

Posted 49 seconds ago by Saad Nasir

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, is arguably one of the best batsmen produced by Pakistan in its cricketing history. Since his international debut in 2015, Babar has achieved monumental success in a relatively short period of time and is considered one of the best cricketers of the modern era.

According to Babar, he has faced a lot of hardships throughout his journey to becoming the Pakistan captain and it has taken him years of hard work to reach the level he currently is. Babar’s hard work and determination led him to become the number one ODI batsman in the world, ending the three-year reign of the Indian captain, Virat Kohli.

To make people aware of the struggles and the journey to becoming a top athlete, Babar has decided to tell his story through ‘Babar Ki Kahani’. Pakistan’s captain shared the first look of ‘Babar Ki Kahani’ on Twitter, with the caption, “Meri Kahani, stay tuned! #BabarKiKahani”

The tweet caused a lot of buzz on the social media platform, garnering over 23,000 likes and 1,500 retweets. While some fans expressed their excitement on the news, others were less than impressed as they believe that Babar still has a long way to go before he shares his journey with his fans.

Let’s have a look at the reactions of the fans:

