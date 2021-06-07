Huawei Establishes New R&D Firm For EVs and Related Tech

China’s EV market has been white-hot this year as more and more brands continue to step into the electric vehicle production game in the region.

Boasting one of the world’s most sizeable inventory for mobile phones and related technology, tech giant Huawei has officially established a new firm, titled ‘Huawei Digital Energy Technology Co. Ltd., for the research and development of new tech pertaining to electric vehicles and related facilities.

For the past 2 years, Huawei has expressed a lot of interest in the EV market, with the tech giant manufacturing numerous devices and related software for other carmakers and consumers.

Under China’s development plan for its new-energy vehicle industry from 2021-2035, a proposal that aims to accelerate the country into an automotive powerhouse, Huawei intends to work on the state-of-the-art research and development of electric vehicles, futuristic energy technologies, energy recovery systems, electromechanical coupling systems and more.

Being a global leader in many fields has its perks, and Huawei’s aforesaid announcement has caused other brands, including international companies, to deepen collaboration with Chinese manufacturers for boosting the production of their own electric vehicles.

Currently, automotive giants including Lamborghini, Audi and Rolls-Royce are looking to enter the Chinese tech space for spearheading EV development in their local production cycles.