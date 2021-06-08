Imarat Group Inks MOU with Principal Builders to Construct ‘Courtyard by Marriott International’ in Islamabad

The Imarat Group of Companies and business tycoon Principal Builders inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) gearing up a partnership in the construction of Imarat’s project – Courtyard by Marriott International.

The Chairman Imarat Group, CEO Graana.com , Mr. Shafiq Akbar, and Principal Builders, Mr. Mohammad Najeeb Haroon, were the document’s signatories, signed at Imarat Headquarters Blue Area Islamabad.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the esteemed higher management, including Group Directors Mr. Farhan Javed, Arslan Javed, and Mr. Taimoor Ul Haq Abbasi, while one of the directors of Principal Builders, Mr. Mohammad Omar Haroon, also attended the ceremony.

Both the parties were enthusiastic about the project, leading to employment generation and transforming the landscape of the hospitality and tourism sector of the twin cities and adjoining areas.

Speaking at the occasion, CEO Graana.com Mr. Akbar said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Principal Builders to construct Courtyard by Marriott in G – 11, Islamabad. We are glad to contribute to the economy by providing jobs and strengthening tourism by providing quality accommodation in the heart of the capital.”

One of Pakistan’s leading real estate groups, the Imarat Group, has numerous projects to its credit, including state-of-the-art malls, luxury apartments, builders, and international hotels.

Earlier, the Imarat Group made waves in the hospitality sector by signing a deal with Marriott International in the last quarter of 2020 to introduce the services of Courtyard by Marriott for the first time in Pakistan. It is going to be a contemporary Mughal-themed hotel displaying the best of Mughal architecture and ambiance.

It is said to have a rooftop restaurant, a huge banquet hall, a top-notch fitness facility with a spa and pool, high-end retail brands on the lower floors, and much more.

Principal Builders is one of the biggest names in Pakistan’s construction industry, having to their credit the container terminal at Port Qasim Karachi, construction of residential towers at plot 7 and 8 Karachi Sea View, and other mega residential and industrial projects.