WorldCall to Upgrade FTTH Internet Service With TUFA

WorldCall Telecom Limited (WTL) has planned to upgrade its Fiber to the Home (FTTH) internet services in collaboration with a new partner — TUFA Telecommunications Limited.

The subscribers of the services will have to pay extra charges for the upgraded services.

According to the stock filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), WTL has entered into a business collaboration agreement with TUFA Telecommunications to target FTTH services across Pakistan. WTL’s existing subscribers will be upgraded to the FTTH platform upon initial deployment at a nominal cost.

The collaboration will roll out seamless broadband access by utilizing WTL’s existing fiber-optic network. This business endeavor also aims at providing a major boost to the proliferation of affordable broadband services for all segments of society.

WTL boasts of more than 1,850 kilometers of fiber optic infrastructure deployed across 20 major cities, along with the ability to access the market of almost three million households for the acquisition of subscribers.

The telecom operator plans to secure subscribers through state-of-the-art blockchain technology that will open additional avenues of enablement for its subscribers. Blockchain architecture will further augment transparency in the delivery of services and transparency in subscribers’ management for all the stakeholders, as per the company’s claim in a notification issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

WTL has the lowest conversion cost per subscriber for its FTTH roll-out, and its business collaboration with TUFA will result in fast tract deployment of services at highly competitive rates.

TUFA Telecommunication (Pvt.) Ltd. is a part of the Credence Group based in Lahore that provides telecommunication services to all the major regions of Pakistan.

With the planned development projects, the management of WorldCall Telecom Ltd has been in talks with ARY Communications to sell its 51 percent stakes. The deal is being negotiated between the two parties although the company was recently in the limelight at the stock exchange as the major gainer in the share price for repeated sessions.