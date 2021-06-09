NCOC Makes a Big Decision on COVID-19 Restrictions

The National Command and operations Centre (NCOC) has decided to lift the majority of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, including the partial re-opening of gyms for vaccinated members.

The decision was made during a special session of the authority on COVID-19 with Asad Umar in the chair, alongside the National Coordinator, Lt. Gen. Hamood uz Zaman Khan.

As per the meeting minutes, the following decisions will be implemented from 15th June onwards:

Restriction on the closure of two days a week will be relaxed to 1 day. Choice of the day will be at the discretion of federating units.

Partial opening of indoor gyms for vaccinated members only.

Only selective noncontact sports will be permitted, while the ban on contact sports (Karate, Boxing, MMA, Rugby, Kabbadi, Wrestling, Waterpolo) and festivals, cultural and other events will remain imposed.

Ban on the closure of shrines will remain imposed.

Cinemas will remain closed.

The existing 50% work from home policy will be relaxed to 100 % office attendance.

Two days weekly ban on inter-provincial transport will be lifted.

Restriction regarding 50 % occupancy for public transport will be relaxed to 70% occupancy.

Current restrictions already announced by NCOC regarding recreation, education Sector, mask-wearing SOPs, Railways, and inbound passengers policy will remain in place till further orders.

Furthermore, the NCOC has made it mandatory for public sector workers to get vaccinated by 30th June 2021. Regarding incentivized inoculations, the governing body explained that a special set of incentives will soon be introduced to encourage vaccinations on priority.

Added to this, all vaccination centers will remain functional from 8 am to 10 pm daily from 11th June onwards, and will stay open on Fridays instead of Sundays in the meantime.

The NCOC is currently in the process of developing new solutions for verifying vaccine certifications, expected to be completed by June’s end.