Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21 to be Launched Tomorrow

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, will launch the ‘Pakistan Economic Survey, 2020-21,’ in a ceremony tomorrow, June 10, 2021.

The Economic Survey will provide comprehensive details on the major socio-economic achievements during the financial year 2020-21 (FY2021).

The Government of Pakistan is firmly committed to presenting a pro-people, business-friendly, and growth-oriented Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2021-2021 (FY2022).

ALSO READ

Digitization Accelerates Female Contribution in Pakistan’s Economy with the Rise in Online Marketplaces

The Government will pursue all-inclusive, sustained, and robust economic growth through short, medium, and long-term economic planning.

The Government has adhered to strict financial discipline amid the COVID-19 crisis, aiming at fiscal consolidation.

We have started reaping the benefits of prudent economic measures, and the future economic roadmap will aim to move from stabilization towards growth with a clear-cut focus on a bottom-up approach as envisaged by the Prime Minister.