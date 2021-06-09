Price Revealed – MG ZS EV Now Available for Pre-Booking in Pakistan

One of the most hotly anticipated and heavily marketed Electric Vehicles (EVs) i.e. the MG ZS EV is finally on its way. As per a social media update from the automaker itself, the pre-qualifications for the bookings have also begun.

This seems to be a deliberated move from MG Pakistan, as we are just a few weeks away from the introduction of the 2021-22 budget as well as that of the EV policy for 4-wheeled vehicles. Although, despite the perks and incentives of the EV policy, the buying price for the upcoming E-SUV is fairly steep.

Initially, it was being speculated that the ZS EV shall cost somewhere around Rs. 6.5 million, however, as per a recent social media post from Hanif Memon – the owner and editor in chief of the Monthly Automark Magazine – the price of the upcoming EV is going to be Rs. 6.85 million.

To recap, the ZS EV is MG’s sub-compact crossover electric SUV that made its debut in the international market in 2018. The ZS EV features a 44.5 kWh battery that powers an electric motor mounted over the front axle, which generates 140 horsepower and 350 Newton-meters of torque.

In the international market, the vehicle goes up against the likes of Hyundai Kona, Kia Stonic, Nissan Juke, Dacia Duster, and other similar sub-compact crossover SUVs. However, in Pakistan, the ZS EV is likely a first-of-its-kind EV in Pakistan, whereas its competitors are mostly hybrids or petrol-powered vehicles.

Details are still to be revealed if we shall get a CKD version of the vehicle or a CBU, and when the vehicle will become available for sale. Though with the introduction of the new auto policy and EV policy drawing near, the launch of the ZS EV is likely to take place soon after.