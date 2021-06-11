OnePlus Nord CE 5G is Now the Most Affordable Phone from the Company

Last year, OnePlus launched its “first” mid-range handset, the OnePlus Nord, and it was a huge success. Now, the company wants to build on that formula and has launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The CE stands for Core Edition.

This new mid-range handset by the company is designed to provide a Nord-like experience but at an even lower price tag.

Design and Display

The phone looks exactly like the OnePlus Nord launched last year. It has a similar elongated camera bump, metallic chassis, and OnePlus branding on the back.

The handset is built around a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh. According to the manufacturer, this is the thinnest OnePlus since the 6T, measuring just 7.9mm. Moreover, it also retains the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone is available in Charcoal Ink, Silver Ray and Blue Void color variants.

Internals and Storage

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with Snapdragon 750G chipset at the helm. In terms of memory, it offers 6 GB, 8 GB, or 12 GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB onboard storage.

The software front is handled by OnePlus’ OxygenOS based on Android 11.

Cameras

At the back, the phone comes with a triple sensor camera setup with a 64 MP f/1.8 main camera, an 8 MP 119-degree ultrawide, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 16 MP sensor.

Battery and Pricing

The phone packs a 4500 mAh battery with 30W Dash 30T+ charging that fills 70% of the cell in 30 minutes.

It will go on sale in markets across Asia and Europe in three configurations at the following prices:

6GB/128GB – €299

8GB/128GB – €329

12GB/128GB – €399

Specifications