Punjab University Extends Deadline for Admission Forms and Fees

The University of Punjab’s (PU) Department of Examinations has extended the final date for the submission of admission forms and fees for the Associate Degree Commerce Part-I and Part-II annual examinations, and the MA/MSc. Part-I and II annual examinations 2021.

As per the details, the new deadline for the submission of the online admission forms and fees for regular/late college/private candidates of these degrees is 25 June 2021 for a single fee. The forms may be submitted with a double fee from 26 to 30 June 2021.

The details are available on the PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

The previous deadline for the submission of the forms had been 14 May 2021 but it has been extended due to the closure of all the educational institutions during the pandemic.

Earlier, the PU had decided to conduct the annual examinations for the Associate Degree in Arts/Science Part-II and Part-I, B.A; and the Hearing Impaired and B.A / B.Sc. Special Category [Doctor/Nurse/Fazil/Wafaq-ul-Madaras/Additional Subject(s) examinations from 1 to 15 April. However, they had been postponed due to the third outbreak of the pandemic in Pakistan.